Panera Is Making Major Menu Changes. Here's What We Know

Despite recent signs that Panera might not be around much longer, the bakery cafe chain is showing renewed life. Per info shared with Mashed, Panera is announcing "its biggest menu transformation in brand history with a brand-new menu that refocuses attention on beloved favorites including soups, salads, sandwiches, and mac & cheese."

Along with focusing on the core offerings that initially set Panera apart, this overhaul includes 20 new menu updates. Of these, 12 are reported improvements on recipes like the Bravo Club Sandwich and the customer-favorite Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt. Other new sandwiches include the Toasted Italiano with Black Forest ham, soppressata, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, garlic aioli, and Greek dressing on a French baguette; the Chicken Bacon Rancher, containing grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, and ranch dressing on Black Pepper Focaccia; the Ciabatta Cheesesteak with marinated sliced steak, provolone, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and Peppadew peppers on ciabatta bread; and a Tomato Basil BLT holding applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes, garlic aioli, salt, and pepper on tomato basil miche.

Unfortunately for some fans, Panera has announced that its Flatbread Pizzas, which debuted during the pandemic, are joining its list of discontinued items. The menu transformation will go into effect nationwide beginning April 4, while MyPanera Rewards members will be treated to previews of the upcoming items throughout March.