Signs Panera Might Not Be Around Much Longer

"Panera has gotten far, far away from what it was," begins a disappointed consumer review on Reddit. "Eliminating bakers and [...] going to pre-made frozen bread [...] People would come in for the fresh baked bread and soon what they will be getting will be no different than if they went to Walmart and bought frozen dough and cooked it at home." Ouch. Unfortunately, the idea that the food quality at Panera Bread has declined in recent years seems to be shared by consumers and employees alike.

Interestingly, many seem to pin this downhill trend on Panera's acquisition in 2017 by JAB Holding Co., a private equity firm that swept in and purchased the company from founder Ron Shaich. The change in ownership, consumers conclude, is what kick-started the slow erosion of Panera's food quality. "They [Panera] got bought by private equity group and they completely skimped on everything and tried to capitalize simply on its image," shared one Reddit user. Another on the same thread added, "Look into how private equity groups work. It's an amazing system where investors buy a company, suck it dry and then resell it with tons of debt attached." Yikes. While we can't speak to Panera's potential future debt at this time, we can conclude that its food, at least, is proving rather disappointing for many who used to be loyal fans of the chain.