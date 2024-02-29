Starbucks Celebrates Spring With New, Colorful Drinkware

If there's one thing we can count on from Starbucks — besides the fall arrival of Pumpkin Spice Lattes (and variations like the highly reviewed Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte) — it's new drinkware celebrating a forthcoming holiday or season. In the past, Starbucks has offered spooky Halloween cups, as well as winter holiday cups designed for gift-giving. The spring season usually evokes pastels and brightly colored Easter Eggs, and the coffee giant's 2024 line of colorful drinkware follows suit.

In an email sent to Mashed, Starbucks shared a sneak peek of its new spring drinkware collection, and it's catering to fans of all things iridescent and ombre. The 24-ounce Pastel Tie-Dye Cold Cup, which retails for $29.95, comes with a dark pink straw and blends pink, yellow, and blue-green colors. Next up is the 24-ounce Seafoam Green Shell Cold Cup, retailing for $19.95. This item comes with a pastel green straw, and its shimmering mix of pinks and greens harkens back to foamy ocean waves.

The 20-ounce Spring Showers Glass Water Bottle, priced at $24.95, is opalescent, leaving eyes unsure if it's blue, green, pink, purple, or — depending on the light — all four. The outlier is the 14-ounce Pastel Pink Curved Mug, a solid, beige-pink item with textured curves swirling up and down the body. This will retail for $16.95.