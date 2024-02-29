Starbucks Celebrates Spring With New, Colorful Drinkware
If there's one thing we can count on from Starbucks — besides the fall arrival of Pumpkin Spice Lattes (and variations like the highly reviewed Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte) — it's new drinkware celebrating a forthcoming holiday or season. In the past, Starbucks has offered spooky Halloween cups, as well as winter holiday cups designed for gift-giving. The spring season usually evokes pastels and brightly colored Easter Eggs, and the coffee giant's 2024 line of colorful drinkware follows suit.
In an email sent to Mashed, Starbucks shared a sneak peek of its new spring drinkware collection, and it's catering to fans of all things iridescent and ombre. The 24-ounce Pastel Tie-Dye Cold Cup, which retails for $29.95, comes with a dark pink straw and blends pink, yellow, and blue-green colors. Next up is the 24-ounce Seafoam Green Shell Cold Cup, retailing for $19.95. This item comes with a pastel green straw, and its shimmering mix of pinks and greens harkens back to foamy ocean waves.
The 20-ounce Spring Showers Glass Water Bottle, priced at $24.95, is opalescent, leaving eyes unsure if it's blue, green, pink, purple, or — depending on the light — all four. The outlier is the 14-ounce Pastel Pink Curved Mug, a solid, beige-pink item with textured curves swirling up and down the body. This will retail for $16.95.
The new items are rumored to drop on March 7
Starbucks' new merchandise is only available at Starbucks-licensed U.S. stores, including Starbucks shops inside grocery stores, airports, hospitals, and other locations. Starbucks hasn't yet announced when its new drinkware will be available for purchase, but in 2023, its spring line dropped on March 7, leading some to believe that this will also be 2024's release date. Starbucks hasn't confirmed this, but on January 29, Instagram user @markie_devo posted images (which they claim to have received from a Starbucks employee) showing a 40-ounce baby blue Stanley tumbler set to go on sale at Starbucks on April 9. They also cited March 7 as a prospective spring menu drop.
Big changes are coming to Starbucks this year, and this new drinkware seems to fit right in. The chain knows that many paper and plastic cups are wasted annually, and by 2030, it aims to reduce its waste by 50%. While customers have always been able to use their own mug when ordering in-store, as of January 3, customers are encouraged to use their cup in the drive-thru and when placing orders in the app. With the regular release of new reusable mugs, Starbucks seems to be giving fans even more reasons to bring one with them on their next coffee run.