Starbucks Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte Review: Fall Is Creamy And Dreamy

Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice season is back. Each year it seems to creep in earlier, so it isn't too surprising that Starbucks' new pumpkin drink is iced this year. That way, consumers can sip their pumpkin even in the heat.

Starbucks is really the keystone of the whole pumpkin spice season. One could even say it is responsible for making pumpkin spice the massive cultural pillar it has become. The company first premiered its pumpkin spice latte in 2003. Although pumpkin spice was around before then, it did not have its own season. These days, people wait with bated breath for the release of fall menus everywhere just to get a taste of the orange nectar.

Starting in 2019, Starbucks expanded its offerings beyond its original pumpkin spice latte. While it is undoubtedly still on the menu, other items have come along, such as the pumpkin cream cold brew. Now, Starbucks is releasing an iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte. Will this drink be sugar spice and everything nice, or will it fall flat like a pumpkin past its prime?