Starbucks Embraces Spooktember And Unveils Halloween Cups Early
Summer may not technically end for a few more weeks, but that hasn't stopped eager fall lovers from celebrating the changing seasons earlier than ever. Some Halloween decor hit shelves as early as mid-July, and food retailers unveiled seasonal treats while many were still wrapping up swimsuit season. For many, the real mark of fall is not the autumn equinox or the first fallen leaves –- it is when Starbucks, home of the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte, unveils its seasonal menu. This year marks 20 years of the PSL, and the chain celebrated the occasion by offering its signature drink as early as August 24. New seasonal drinks also arrived on the menu to celebrate 20 years of fall-flavored goodness, like the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. And what's a Starbucks seasonal drink without something stylish to carry it in? With the coffee company's latest reusable drinkware release, Starbucks' Halloween cups are getting a spooky twist again this year.
Last year's release centered around glow-in-the-dark mugs and tumblers, while the 2023 Starbucks cup and mug lineup embraces bright colors and shiny metallics, reminding us that the Y2K aesthetic revival isn't going anywhere, even during spooky season. In total, there are nine new products for collectors to enjoy, ranging from a six-pack of reusable to-go cups to 24-ounce cold cups (via Starbucks).
This seasonal drinkware is both spooky and stylish
The newest reusable cups at Starbucks prove that cute and scary can go hand-in-hand. To keep your PSL from cooling down during the cozy months, grab the 16-ounce brown pumpkin tumbler covered in doodles of neon pumpkins. For a smaller drink on the go, consider the 12-ounce green pumpkin tumbler dripping with neon paint designs. If you're planning to dress up as Barbie this Halloween, the neon pink pumpkin-shaped mug could be a fun accessory. Or, reach for something spookier like the iridescent Calavera Skull Mug (only available at Starbucks locations inside Target stores). Iced coffee lovers will be happy to know they can enjoy their chilly beverage in spooky style thanks to the many Halloween-inspired cold cup options, like the shimmering, studded tumblers that come in two sizes, or the 24-ounce neon cold cup that looks to be dripping creepy, green goo.
Unfortunately, some Starbucks cup lovers are in for a few tricks before they can get their newest treat. In years past, fans had trouble getting their hands on Starbucks' Halloween cups. Because seasonal releases are only offered while supplies last, many scalpers have taken advantage of the in-store merchandise, quick to resell it to eager collectors for a much higher price. With the newest line of spooky merch set to hit stores throughout the month of September, if you're interested, it might be worth a trip inside your local Starbucks to keep your eye out for anything shiny and neon.