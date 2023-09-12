Starbucks Embraces Spooktember And Unveils Halloween Cups Early

Summer may not technically end for a few more weeks, but that hasn't stopped eager fall lovers from celebrating the changing seasons earlier than ever. Some Halloween decor hit shelves as early as mid-July, and food retailers unveiled seasonal treats while many were still wrapping up swimsuit season. For many, the real mark of fall is not the autumn equinox or the first fallen leaves –- it is when Starbucks, home of the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte, unveils its seasonal menu. This year marks 20 years of the PSL, and the chain celebrated the occasion by offering its signature drink as early as August 24. New seasonal drinks also arrived on the menu to celebrate 20 years of fall-flavored goodness, like the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. And what's a Starbucks seasonal drink without something stylish to carry it in? With the coffee company's latest reusable drinkware release, Starbucks' Halloween cups are getting a spooky twist again this year.

Last year's release centered around glow-in-the-dark mugs and tumblers, while the 2023 Starbucks cup and mug lineup embraces bright colors and shiny metallics, reminding us that the Y2K aesthetic revival isn't going anywhere, even during spooky season. In total, there are nine new products for collectors to enjoy, ranging from a six-pack of reusable to-go cups to 24-ounce cold cups (via Starbucks).