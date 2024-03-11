11 Frozen Hashbrown Brands Ranked, Worst To Best

Whether featured as a breakfast favorite, heated up for a dinner dish, or used as a base in a savory bake, frozen hash browns are supremely versatile and helpful to have on hand. When creating even an easy hash brown recipe from scratch means taking on more work than you're willing to put in, having a bag of frozen potatoes that are already shredded or diced and ready to go can save your meal. And though you may hold the opinion that hash browns taste better in restaurants, cooking up frozen hash browns at home is often far easier than heading out to a nearby eatery, especially when time is tight and hunger is high.

Luckily for shoppers with cravings and a tender spot in their hearts for hash browns, there are plenty of freezer-friendly packages that put the magic of cook-and-eat goodness at their frosty fingertips. But it's unlikely they'll find the same quality across the spectrum. Consider the fact that there are pricier name brands like Ore-Ida and McCain vying with house labels like Great Value and Kroger for the lion's share of the cold storage aisle.

To help make the experience more satisfying, we tested and ranked a variety of store-bought frozen hash browns, gauging them by shape and form while testing for cookability, taste, texture, and overall enjoyment. Pull up a seat and see what our sizzling hash brown hullabaloo reveals about the best and worst takes on these tempting taters.