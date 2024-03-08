Tare: The Japanese Dipping Sauce That's Great For Grilled Meat

In Japan, dipping sauces often serve as marinades for grilled meats and vegetables. Tare is one of these; it's a staple in Japanese cuisine that's versatile enough to use in a wide array of savory foods. Soy sauce may wear the umami crown in Japan, but tare brings an added sweetness to the table. Without it, many of the country's iconic dishes wouldn't be nearly as complex — or delicious. In particular, tare is responsible for the sticky shimmer on yakitori skewers and for the depth of flavor in all the best comforting ramen recipes.

In Japan, tare, meaning "dipping sauce" or "glaze," is a general term used to refer to numerous sauces, and its origin dates back to 14th-century academic cookbooks. Many chefs have their own unique tare recipes, but the most common version combines a soy sauce base with mirin (a Japanese rice wine), sake, and brown sugar. These ingredients are then slowly simmered until they reach a thick consistency, at which point additional ingredients may be added.

Tare is most often associated with Japanese-style barbecue and almost always accompanies a stack of grilled meat or veggies. Teriyaki, an extrapolation of the word "tare," is one such sauce that Western barbecue lovers are likely familiar with.