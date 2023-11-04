11 Comforting Ramen Recipes To Make This Fall

When fall arrives, the leaves may be beautiful, but the bitter weather and the dark-by-5-pm-days are not. And on those dark evenings when you find yourself sad and longing to see the sun again, you must indulge in a reliable comfort meal. Ramen, a nostalgic treat that feels like eating a warm hug, is just the thing to help you in your crusade to beat seasonal depression. However, if you're planning on making the same old instant chicken ramen over and over again this fall, you're doing yourself a disservice. An incredibly versatile autumn dish, you can infuse your ramen with everything from subtle nutty peanut sesame flavor to bold pumpkin spice.

So to ensure your spirit is soothed with the tastiest ramen bowls this fall, we've compiled a list of ramen recipes that will keep you well-fed and cozy well into the winter. Our list has everything from a classic take on the dish to a vegan version of the Japanese favorite. We've even included how-tos for making delicious traditional ramen broth and Japanese-style ramen eggs. So get out your favorite sweater and your trusty ramen-making pot, because here are the 11 best ramen recipes to keep you snug this fall.