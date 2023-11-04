11 Comforting Ramen Recipes To Make This Fall
When fall arrives, the leaves may be beautiful, but the bitter weather and the dark-by-5-pm-days are not. And on those dark evenings when you find yourself sad and longing to see the sun again, you must indulge in a reliable comfort meal. Ramen, a nostalgic treat that feels like eating a warm hug, is just the thing to help you in your crusade to beat seasonal depression. However, if you're planning on making the same old instant chicken ramen over and over again this fall, you're doing yourself a disservice. An incredibly versatile autumn dish, you can infuse your ramen with everything from subtle nutty peanut sesame flavor to bold pumpkin spice.
So to ensure your spirit is soothed with the tastiest ramen bowls this fall, we've compiled a list of ramen recipes that will keep you well-fed and cozy well into the winter. Our list has everything from a classic take on the dish to a vegan version of the Japanese favorite. We've even included how-tos for making delicious traditional ramen broth and Japanese-style ramen eggs. So get out your favorite sweater and your trusty ramen-making pot, because here are the 11 best ramen recipes to keep you snug this fall.
1. Ramen
There are plenty of ways to add an extra bit of flair to a bowl of classic ramen. This ramen's ingredient list includes everything that makes the time-honored dish absolutely delectable, with an added hit of Southeast Asian flair.
This recipe combines a chicken broth base with elements like fish sauce and Thai chili to create an irresistible spicy umami flavor. For extra taste and texture, be sure to top this classic ramen bowl with crushed peanuts and two soft-boiled eggs.
Recipe: Ramen
2. Pork Belly Ramen
If you always find yourself siding with pork in the great "which is better, pork or chicken ramen?" debate, this recipe is for you. And if you're a chicken ramen believer, this dish might just change your allegiance. While pork ramen often utilizes boneless pork shoulder, this recipe calls for pork belly — which provides a crunchier mouthfeel than shoulder and makes this dish a delightfully crispy take on the Japanese favorite.
For an especially earthy fall dinner, top off your pork belly ramen with an extra sprinkle of mushrooms.
Recipe: Pork Belly Ramen
3. Sesame Garlic Ramen
Many ramen recipes contain sesame. However, in this sesame garlic ramen, this subtly nutty ingredient is not just a flavor component, but the star of the show. A vegetarian dish that only takes 10 minutes to make, sesame garlic ramen is coated in a tart-yet-sweet sriracha and coconut sugar sauce — which makes the sesame's flavor sing.
Enjoy your sesame-forward ramen bowl with an extra sprinkle of sesame seeds for both a boost of texture and an additional touch of nutty flavor.
Recipe: Sesame Garlic Ramen
4. David Chang's Momofuku Ramen With A Twist
The ramen at David Chang's famous restaurant Momofuku is one of the reasons the eatery has been credited with pioneering the delicious boom of modern Asian-American food. This recipe takes Chang's beloved pork-infused comfort dish in a new and tasty direction by featuring vegetable broth and tofu in place of meat products.
Plus, thanks to its utilization of bamboo shoots and a nori sheet, this vegetarian twist on Chang's signature ramen dish is a delightfully crunchy meal perfectly fit for fall.
5. 30-Minute Chicken Ramen
We talked about pork ramen, but now it's the chicken variety's time to shine. This chicken ramen combines chicken, beef, and fish broth with tender rotisserie chicken meat — which makes it an unforgettable, full-of-flavor dinner dish.
After you pour the multidimensional broth over your noodles, top this extra cozy meal with soft-boiled eggs and vegetables like scallions and carrots. Ensure your chicken is warm before you add it to the dish. Finish off your ramen bowl with a splash of sesame oil for an extra touch of nutty flavor.
Recipe: 30-Minute Chicken Ramen
6. Vegan Mushroom Ramen
Most mushroom varieties flourish during the fall, which makes the fungus an excellent ingredient for autumnal dishes. And by bringing mushrooms to the forefront of its taste profile, this vegan mushroom ramen is the definition of fall food serendipity.
Featuring shiitake mushrooms, lime, tofu, and red chili pepper, this vegan mushroom soup is full of spicy, savory flavor that will warm you up and bring you comfort all fall long.
Recipe: Vegan Mushroom Ramen
7. Pumpkin Spice Ramen
Pumpkin spice is the king of fall flavors — which is why pumpkin spice ramen is a recipe you need to ensure you save to your "best autumn comfort dinners" list. This recipe combines sweeter elements like cinnamon and pumpkin puree with savory ingredients like onion and soy sauce to create a multidimensional dish.
To amp up the pumpkin factor even more, top the dish with sugar and cinnamon-dusted pumpkin seeds.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Ramen
8. Ajitsuke Tamago (Ramen Egg)
Most of the ramen recipes we've listed so far call for soft-boiled or poached eggs. However, if you want to indulge in a truly unforgettable, comforting bowl of ramen in this fall season you should opt to take the time to prepare ajitsuke tamago, aka a traditional ramen egg.
This recipe is prepared by soaking peeled boiled eggs in a soy sauce, sake, and mirin marinade for 2 days. Don't be afraid to customize the sauces the eggs steep in. For example, chili oil may be a good addition to a spice lover's ajitsuke tamago.
Recipe: Ajitsuke Tamago
9. Sesame Peanut Ramen
If you're familiar with peanut noodles — a Chinese-American cuisine phenomenon — you'll love this sesame-seed topped, ramen-based take on the recipe. And if you're not familiar with the nutty noodle dish, get ready to fall in love.
Unlike regular ramen recipes, rather than a broth, this sesame peanut ramen is doused in a decadent, nut butter and soy-infused sauce — a sauce that gives the noodles a wonderfully savory, yet salty flavor. And if you like it hot, you can even toss chili garlic sauce into the nutty topping.
Recipe: Sesame Peanut Ramen
10. Big-Batch Tonkotsu Ramen Broth
To make good ramen, you need a good broth. And this big-batch tonkotsu broth will help you make bowl after bowl of the beloved Japanese dish throughout the fall season. With an 8-hour cooking time, this pork broth recipe is one you'll have to commit to for the long haul to make, just like ajitsuke tamago eggs.
However, the Japanese method for making broth creates a far silkier product than the pre-made ones you can grab at the grocery store. So DIYing this core ramen ingredient is well worth it.
Recipe: Big-Batch Tonkotsu Ramen Broth
11. Tantanmen Ramen
If you believe cold days call for enjoying a spicy soup, tantanmen ramen is your ramen recipe. Utilizing fried pork as its meat of choice and boasting chili oil and spicy bean paste as its main taste contributors, tantanmen ramen is the perfect fall dinner for those who love it when a hot dish's spices leave their tongue ringing.
Of course, depending on your spice tolerance, you do have the option of using more or less spicy bean paste than the recipe calls for to marinate your meat and spice up your ramen broth.
Recipe: Tantanmen Ramen