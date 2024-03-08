False Facts About Salt You Thought Were True

Popular for its ability to enhance the natural flavors of ingredients, salt is a culinary staple in most kitchens. Whether you're sprinkling it on top of a dish or mixing it into recipes, a little bit of salt can make a big difference in how your food tastes. And it's not just about making dishes saltier. The ubiquitous seasoning can balance and bring out the flavor profiles of other ingredients, making them taste more vibrant. This is why even recipes for sweet treats such as cakes and cookies often call for a pinch of salt.

Although humans likely utilized salt in various forms before this period, the oldest documented instances of salt processing can be traced back to roughly 6,000 years ago. During this period, the inhabitants of present-day Romania were already harvesting salt by boiling spring water. Similarly, researchers have found a salt production site in China from approximately the same era. Today, salt remains as popular as ever, with Americans consuming an average of 8.9 grams of the dietary mineral per day (via World Population Review).

Salt's popularity spans the globe, but so do the myths surrounding it. Interested in uncovering the truth about this enduring kitchen staple? Read on!