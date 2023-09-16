What Makes A Sport Drink Truly Hydrating?

Water is essential for the human body to function — the body is made up of 60% of it, after all. So, what happens if and when water is not enough? Enter the prolific sports drink.

When you hear the words "sports drink," you might think of flashy Gatorade commercials featuring celebrity athletes. Or, you may automatically think of your favorite flavor or brand as you search through the brightly colored bottles at the grocery store. Whatever you land on, you know that this drink is synonymous with athleticism. It's designed to help you stay hydrated during workouts and get you fueled up efficiently and quickly. There's also no denying that the sports drink industry is a force to be reckoned with. Since its invention in 1965 to keep University of Florida football players from losing too much fluid while sweating in the harsh, humid climate, more and more brands have entered the arena. The ingredients these days can vary from brand to brand, with some concoctions claiming to have more health benefits than others. All the same, though, there's one main question that rings true for every sports drink on the market: What makes a sports drink truly hydrating?