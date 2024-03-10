What Makes A Bloody Bull Different From A Bloody Mary

Whether you regard it with revulsion or reverence, we've all heard of the Bloody Mary. This tomatoey cocktail has a reputation as both a brunch staple and a hangover cure (even though it isn't one) and divides opinion with its unique list of ingredients. There are several variations of the Bloody Mary, including the Bloody Bull.

The Bloody Bull, colloquially known as a type of "stocktail," is alleged to have first turned up in New Orleans. However, you'll want to look up the ingredients for this drink before ordering it, as it has one ingredient that makes it significantly different from a Bloody Mary.

If, for some reason, you've always thought cocktails weren't meaty enough for your taste, then you're in luck. The clue to this Bloody Mary variant's special ingredient is in the cocktail's name. Along with the cold tomato juice the Bloody Mary is known for, the Bloody Bull contains a slug of savory beef stock or bouillon.