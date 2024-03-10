How Did Jäger Bombs Explode Onto The Drinking Scene?

If you're partial to a big night out, you've probably seen or heard of a Jäger Bomb. This powerful mix of Jägermeister with Red Bull is a staple of college parties and bars across the world, although it's generally considered to be American in origin.

When it comes to specifics, there are no watertight sources linking one person or place to the creation of the Jäger Bomb. Red Bull arrived in America in 1996, nearly a decade after launching in its home country of Austria. It's fair to assume this drink is, at the very least, a Gen Z baby. Anecdotal evidence shared by mixologist Sideshow Pete supports this, with the combination being linked to Lake Tahoe in 1997.

Even within the confines of Lake Tahoe, there's something of a north-south divide when it comes to the Jäger Bomb. Two of the earliest adopters were Mulligan's bar in South Lake Tahoe and Humpty's in Tahoe City. Unfortunately, neither of the bars is around anymore and, therefore, cannot officially claim the drink. However, Sideshow Pete's "reliable source that [he has] personally known for many years" places the Jäger Bomb origin story firmly on the south side of the lake.