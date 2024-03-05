Bakery Allegedly Tries To Pass Dunkin' Donut Off As Vegan

When John Stengel and Indiana Kay opened Cindysnacks in 2019, they wanted to create a safe place for vegans and people with food allergies to procure their groceries. As Stengel told Huntington Now that year, "We ultimately wanted to offer people a guilt-free place to shop where you don't have to check labels." Now, the owners of the Long Island-based vegan market are accusing one of their suppliers of putting customers' lives at risk by allegedly selling Cindysnacks products from Dunkin' Donuts.

The saga began on February 23, when Cindysnacks received a pastry delivery from Savory Fig, a vegan and gluten-free bakery founded by Michelle Siriani in 2020. Among the treats was a singular donut that raised Stengel's suspicions, as he explained in a lengthy Instagram post on March 3. The donut in question had glossy pink frosting and a smattering of pink and orange D-shaped sprinkles.

Because Dunkin' uses both dairy and gluten in its donut recipes, Stengel allegedly reached out to Siriani on Instagram to inquire about the donut's origins and whether or not it was safe for Cindysnacks' customers, some of whom have severe food allergies. "I will keep this conversation between us, but please tell me the truth," Stengel allegedly wrote to the vendor, adding, "I don't want to kill anybody with a severe allergy." Siriani promptly responded, saying, "These definitely aren't Dunkin' Donuts!"