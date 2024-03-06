Oscar Mayer Is Entering The Plant-Based Meat Game

Just months after releasing its popular plant-based mac and cheese, with fans reporting that it is almost constantly sold out, Kraft Heinz Not Company, a collaboration between food giant Kraft Heinz and the Chilean startup NotCo, is releasing the very first plant-based "meats" from Oscar Mayer. NotCo is also responsible for NotMilk, which some consider the plant-based milk that is closest in taste to cow's milk. "The plant-based hot dogs and dinner sausage links category remains underdeveloped and under-consumed within the broader plant-based meat category, largely due to disappointment in existing offerings' taste and texture," the company wrote in an email to Mashed.

According to a press release, Oscar Mayer's bun-length NotHotDogs and NotSausages will make their first appearance at Anaheim's Expo West on March 12 through 16 (booth #N1732). Considered by some to be the Super Bowl of natural, organic, and healthy food, the expo draws many of the biggest names in plant-based foods to introduce their newest offerings. After the NotBurger appeared at 2022's Expo West, many considered it one of the trade show's top items, with PETA even mentioning it on its website.

The items appear meat-like in color and appearance, down to the grill marks along the sides. While the NotHotDogs will come in one flavor, the NotSausages are being introduced in two varieties: Bratwurst and Italian Sausage. The plant-based Oscar Mayer alternatives will roll out nationwide later in 2024.