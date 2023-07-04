KRAFT Vegan NotCheese Slices Review: The Memory Of Cheese

Kraft has finally entered the vegan cheese world by partnering with NotCo to bring you vegan cheese slices. We're sure you have some questions. For example, how well do they melt and how do they taste in comparison to Kraft's dairy cheese? Well, Kraft's trial run in Ohio at the end of 2022 went so well that the cheese giant decided to release all three varieties of its vegan cheese nationwide in July 2023. You can currently find its vegan American cheese, vegan provolone, and vegan cheddar varieties around the U.S. NotCo also makes vegan-friendly products including its NotMilk, NotBurgers, and NotChicken.

We tried Kraft's vegan NotCheese slices alone and in recipes where you would normally eat cheese, including in grilled cheese, veggie burgers, and on top of nachos. We found that some varieties were better than others in certain recipes and that there's a learning curve you must conquer to get it to melt rather than harden in the microwave. You'll get a good idea of whether you'll like Kraft vegan NotCheese as you read our review and which version (or versions) you'd like to try first.