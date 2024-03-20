Expert Advice For Pouring The Best Iced Espresso Tonic

The iced espresso tonic is one of the most accessible coffee drinks. At its core, it only requires tonic water, espresso, and ice. As with any cocktail, mocktail, or espresso beverage, small changes can take your drink from "okay" to "amazing." According to Home Coffee Expert co-founder and ex-barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, the key to pouring a memorable iced espresso tonic lies in the espresso's freshness. "I have the ice, tonic water, and lemon ready in my glass to pour the espresso shot in as soon as I've pulled it to avoid the shot oxidizing or going stale while I get everything else," he told Mashed.

For a shot to be oxidized, the coffee has to come into contact with oxygen. The oxygen begins reducing the number of electrons present, which changes the makeup of the coffee's molecules and makes them imbalanced. As they react to other molecules around them, decaying occurs, or in coffee terms, the shot begins getting stale. While there is already oxygen in the brewing water, the foamy layer of crema on top of the espresso helps protect the shot from further oxidation. When the crema disappears and the espresso is exposed, many consider the shot stale, off, or flat-tasting. An espresso's crema usually dissipates entirely after three minutes, so to avoid using an oxidizing shot, it should be added to your espresso tonic within three minutes.