Mistakes People Make When Ordering Food At A Japanese Restaurant

From steaming bowls of ramen to fresh plates of sushi and squidgy mochi for dessert, there's so much to enjoy at a Japanese restaurant. But whether you're visiting Japan or you're simply eating out at a Japanese spot in town, there are some common mistakes you can fall foul of. In Japan, some tourists don't realize the protocols for ordering food, some of the etiquette attached to how much you order, and whether or not you can finish all of your meal.

But there are mistakes you can make when ordering Japanese food in the U.S., too. For instance, you might miss out on ordering something great because you were afraid to ask for recommendations. Or you might end up with a dish you don't like because you didn't want to ask for the ingredients or tasted like.

While many of the mistakes on this list are more relevant when you're visiting Japan, they may also come into play in highly traditional Japanese restaurants in other parts of the world. This is especially true if it's a restaurant that mostly caters to Japanese diners. So, don't embarrass yourself or end up with a meal you don't like. Learn more about these mistakes people make when ordering food at a Japanese restaurant and how to avoid them.