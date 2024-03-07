Starbucks' 2024 Spring Menu Wants Lavender Coffee To Be The Next Trend
A big part of Starbucks' story is regular seasonal menu releases, which some people eagerly await like the drop of their favorite artist's next album. Now that the spring season is almost upon us, the wait for new drinks is over. Cold weather is starting to melt away as the sun peaks through the clouds, and people can finally begin to swap out their hot drinks for iced ones. Starbucks' new spring menu reflects the changing seasons and the accompanying budding flowers with lavender as the core flavor of its spring menu.
Starbucks' spring drink lineup is small but mighty and it drops on Thursday, March 7. According to info shared with Mashed, the menu features two lavender drinks, an Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and an Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha. The latte features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oatmilk, ice, and lavender notes. It's a no-frills drink that fans of floral coffee will appreciate. The lavender matcha features Starbucks matcha, oatmilk, and a lavender cold foam to impart the floral flavor. Lavender-colored cold foam on top of green matcha makes for a drink that looks like what spring would taste like if you could eat it. The celebration of spring doesn't stop with the beverages, though, as the Starbucks spring drinkware line has iridescent and ombre cups and mugs.
Lavender flowers actually inspired Starbucks' new beverages
It has been years since lavender lattes started emerging as a favorite in some coffee shops. Part of the reason for the floral ingredient's popularity is that the subtly of lavender doesn't overpower the taste of espresso. The floral notes also lend a hint of sweetness to coffee. Because lavender can be an unexpected ingredient that makes your latte next-level, Starbucks' new drinks are joining the trend after some of its staff devoted some time to lavender immersion.
According to Starbucks, the inspiration for these spring drinks came from a trip that beverage developer Patrick Penny took to Sequim, Washington, otherwise known as the "Lavender Capital of North America." The spring drinks also take after a lavender latte that Starbucks briefly served in 2023 at its Heritage Market Stores in Seattle. It was called the Market Latte, and it had a lavender honey syrup. Now, everyone will be able to taste lavender at Starbucks thanks to their spring drinks. A grande size of the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte both cost between $5.75 and $6.75, varying by market. Starbucks customers should note that although the iced lavender oatmilk latte offers a creamy texture that is also dairy-free, the matcha contains dairy in the lavender cream cold foam. Neither beverage is free from spring inspiration, however.