Starbucks' 2024 Spring Menu Wants Lavender Coffee To Be The Next Trend

A big part of Starbucks' story is regular seasonal menu releases, which some people eagerly await like the drop of their favorite artist's next album. Now that the spring season is almost upon us, the wait for new drinks is over. Cold weather is starting to melt away as the sun peaks through the clouds, and people can finally begin to swap out their hot drinks for iced ones. Starbucks' new spring menu reflects the changing seasons and the accompanying budding flowers with lavender as the core flavor of its spring menu.

Starbucks' spring drink lineup is small but mighty and it drops on Thursday, March 7. According to info shared with Mashed, the menu features two lavender drinks, an Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte and an Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha. The latte features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oatmilk, ice, and lavender notes. It's a no-frills drink that fans of floral coffee will appreciate. The lavender matcha features Starbucks matcha, oatmilk, and a lavender cold foam to impart the floral flavor. Lavender-colored cold foam on top of green matcha makes for a drink that looks like what spring would taste like if you could eat it. The celebration of spring doesn't stop with the beverages, though, as the Starbucks spring drinkware line has iridescent and ombre cups and mugs.