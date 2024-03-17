11 Peanut Butter Pretzels Ranked Worst To Best

The only snack that might tempt diehard fans of peanut butter-dipped pretzels away from their usual bags and jars is peanut butter-stuffed pretzels, the jazzy combination that's easy to get wrapped up in. Who doesn't love a treat that does most of the work for you, eliminating the need for repetitive dipping by wrapping a crunchy pretzel shell around a dollop of smooth peanut butter? It's the creativity of M&M's applied to the salty-savory side of the bagged treat aisle that makes the prospects of grab-and-go snacking simpler and more delicious. No more messy fingers catching stray globs of peanut butter. No more broken pretzels lodged in the lunchbox staple Skippy jar. Two problems with a single elegant solution — it's food engineering par excellence.

Snackers have many choices for peanut butter pretzels, enough variety that we wondered how some of the most popular brands stack up against each other. We got our arms around a selection from grocery, warehouse, and drug stores that should be accessible to many Americans. We then rolled up our sleeves for a good, old-fashioned taste test and ranking.

The prospect of peanut butter and pretzels tasting mighty similar even across brands prompted us to factor in package size and price to give readers a better idea of where they can find premium bites at proper prices. While every brand offered a nugget of satisfaction, some clearly fulfill their potential better than others.