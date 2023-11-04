10 Gold Emblem Brand Foods You Should Buy At CVS And 8 You Shouldn't, According To Customers

CVS is known for providing its loyal patrons with prescriptions, cough drops, and general medications, but what if we told you there's a little more than what meets the eye at this familiar drugstore spot? Despite its obvious link to the world of health, CVS also carries some interesting food options that just might surprise you. And though this run-of-the-mill drugstore might not be your first pick for purchasing groceries, we must say there are some pretty tasty finds at your local CVS that might just cause you to make a special trip.

Is all the food at CVS great? Not by a long shot. Because of this, we thought it might be helpful to round up some of our favorite — and least favorite — CVS Gold Emblem brand foods to give you an overview of which grabs you should check out and which you should probably avoid altogether.

Sound interesting? Stay tuned. We're about to delve into which Gold Emblem brand foods you should buy and which you should avoid.