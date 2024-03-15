False Facts About Shrimp You Thought Were True

Many people believe that shrimps and prawns are the same thing and that the terms are nothing more than regional names used for the same animal. The belief that shrimps are just a smaller variety of prawns is even more common. Though these two crustaceans obviously resemble each other, there are real differences between shrimp and prawns. They are two separate species with different characteristics, and they belong to different suborders in taxonomy.

The easiest way to distinguish the two is by the claws. Shrimps and prawns have 10 legs, but while shrimps have only one pair of legs with claws, prawns have three pairs that end with miniature pinchers. Both animals are protected by a thin shell, but shrimps generally have a more curled shape. They also don't tend to share the same habitat. Though both are suited for fresh and salt water, shrimps mostly come from saltwater, while prawns are better equipped for freshwater. Prawns also tend to be slightly bigger, while shrimps are generally smaller, though both vary in size.

Taste-wise, there is little difference between the two, and in most cases, they can be used interchangeably. Shrimps are generally cheaper and more available, so you might find them better suited for home cooking as a budget-friendly option. If you need a bigger size and plumpness, you are better off with prawns, which also tend to be slightly sweeter, but this all depends on the variety.