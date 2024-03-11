The Type Of Bread You Need For A Scrumptious BLT Sandwich

Bacon, lettuce, tomato: BLT. So simple and yet so effective, this combination is a delight for sandwich lovers everywhere. With the fillings being so clear-cut, the only question left to ask is this: Which bread is best?

Because of the high water content in both the tomato and lettuce components, you won't want bread that's too moist or you'll risk a soggy sandwich. The best kind of bread to use is one with a good, firm crust. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka recommends using sourdough for this exact purpose, "as it helps keep this sandwich firm which makes it not fall apart." Sourdough bread is harder and chewier than white bread, so it holds everything together beautifully. It also provides great textural variation, where crunchy bread and lettuce complement chewy bacon and supple tomatoes.

Sourdough doesn't only elevate a BLT's texture. Unlike the sweet taste of white bread or the nutty flavor of wholemeal, the taste of sourdough is, well, sour. Wholemeal and white bread can overwhelm and be overwhelmed by the BLT's fillings, respectively, but sourdough treads this line perfectly. Its taste is tangy enough to make its presence known but is also subtle enough to let the fillings have their moment in the spotlight.