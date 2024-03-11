Dijon Mustard Adds A Mouth-Watering Tang To Caesar Salad Dressing

The key to a great Caesar salad is in the dressing, and the key to a great dressing is Dijon mustard. When it comes to this spirited condiment, a little goes a long way. This stuff is powerful, with a front-facing burn that hits you as soon as it lands on your tongue. The feeling is not unpleasant but intoxicating, thanks largely to the smooth heat of its aftertaste.

For recipe developer Maren Epstein, Dijon plays a key part in her Caesar salad recipe. She directs that a 2-teaspoon dollop be added for four servings. The light and crisp croutons, fresh Romaine lettuce, and smooth egg yolks balance out the acidity and strong taste in the mustard, which alleviates the nose-burning sensation we so often associate with Dijon. This leaves us free to enjoy the intriguing mix of sweet and spicy that lingers after the immediately punchy tang.

A Caesar salad isn't the only recipe that calls for mustard. Adding a slather to your ham and cheese sliders will elevate what is already a crowd-pleasing classic. It also adds an invigorating zing to a Croque Madame, an eggy variation of the Parisian breakfast staple, the Croque Monsieur.