Wintry Citrus Salmon Recipe

Citrusy flavors are often associated with summertime, but these versatile fruits are actually at their peak in winter, meaning they're just the thing to perk up your cold-weather cooking. To take full advantage of seasonal citrus, recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to use a combination of fruits to make a vibrant salsa for her wintry citrus salmon, which she calls "the perfect dinner for making winter a little brighter."

Salmon is often paired with lemon, either as a marinade, a sauce, or a slice squeezed over the fish right before eating. Here, however, Shungu uses a unique and refreshingly unexpected blend of grapefruit, lime, and orange. "The acidity of the salsa complements the fat in the salmon," she explains, while shallots add a mild pungency and fresh mint provides a cooling, citrus-complementing flavor. While Shungu chooses to bake this particular dish, this salsa would also go great with salmon cooked in different ways, such as grilled or poached.