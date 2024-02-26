What's The Best Side To Pair With Salmon? We Asked An Expert

Fish for dinner? There may be an uptick in interest during the Lenten season, at least among adherents of the Roman Catholic faith who are obligated to abstain from meat on Fridays, but the USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend we all eat half a pound of the stuff every week. Of all the fishies in the sea, salmon is one of the most popular varieties. For this reason, Mashed spoke with Sean Olnowich, culinary director of Kitchen Shuby and one-time James Bread honoree, to ask him what goes well with salmon.

Olnowich likes to cook salmon in a simple manner, seasoning it with salt and pepper and pan-frying it in oil. He then makes a pan sauce he describes as "brown butter mixed with the natural juices the salmon releases." This fish alone does not a meal make, and Olnowich goes on to say, "One of the best sides to pair with salmon is braised lentils." His personal preference is for a fancy kind called black beluga, which he cooks in chicken broth with sherry vinegar, cumin, and a mixture of sauteed, finely chopped carrots, celery, and onion. As he tells us, "The lentils are packed with protein, fiber, and nutrients." That is also true of the humble brown ones at the supermarket, although they won't look quite so caviar-like. (Beluga lentils are named for their resemblance to the über-pricy fish eggs.) He also notes that the vinegar brings "brightness and acidity [that] perfectly contrast with the richness of the salmon."