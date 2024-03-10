Oscar Mayer Plant-Based Hot Dogs: These Vegan Franks Are For The Dogs

Remember the days when having an Oscar Mayer hot dog meant enjoying a baseball stadium-ready meal-in-a-bun you could carry around in one hand and still have a free hand to hold the cup of Coke that came with it? Somewhere along the line, the choices became more complicated. Suddenly, there was a deli case worth of hot dog options to muddy the waters — even uncured dogs that attempt to roll back the ultra-processing that hot dogs are famous for. Thanks to 21st century food wizardry, there are now plant-based frankfurters from the brand with the first and last name in home hot dog happiness.

The newly released Oscar Mayer Plant-Based Not Hot Dogs herald a food production connection between the brand's parent corporation, Kraft-Heinz, and Not Co., a Chile-based producer focused on replacing animal ingredients with plant substitutes. With the cruelty-free food movement expanding by leaps and bounds, it was only a matter of time before Oscar Mayer made a move in a mindful non-meat direction. While traditional hot dogs have had to overcome a lot of falsehoods, plant-based dogs will face challenges, too. Is it possible to capture the familiar taste and texture of a classic hot dog in an animal-free analog? I was curious to learn the truth, so I taste-tested them for myself.