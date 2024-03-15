Tamagoyaki Vs Korean Rolled Eggs: Is There A Difference?

Eggs are a simple dish, but the many ways that different parts of the world prepare eggs prove there are no limits to cooking them. There is more than one way to make an omelet, too. In Korea and Japan, versions of omelets exist in which eggs get cooked in thin layers and rolled into a neat rectangle. Korea's version of rolled eggs is called gyeran-mari, while in Japan it's called tamagoyaki. Although the dishes utilize the same cooking method that creates fluffy, layered eggs, some key ingredients differentiate the two.

In order to achieve the quintessential rectangular shape and layers of a rolled omelet, tamagoyaki and gyeran-mari are often cooked in rectangular pans. Just enough of the beaten eggs get poured onto the pan in a thin layer, which cooks quickly, gets folded into itself, and is pushed to one end of the pan. Then, in the remaining pan space, another thin layer of eggs gets poured, and the omelet is rolled up even further. In this manner, additions of eggs build the tamagoyaki and Korean rolled omelets into many layers. The result is a rectangular omelet that gets cut into bite-sized pieces. Structurally, tamagoyaki and Korean rolled gyeran-mari are very similar, but their flavor profiles make these two egg dishes unique.