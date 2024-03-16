The Historical Connection Between British Eccles Cake And A Religious Ban

Eccles cakes, like Chelsea buns, Bath buns, and Bakewell tarts, are a type of British baked good with an eponymic place of origin. Eccles is a town on the outskirts of Manchester that's thought to have been named after an old word for church. This word, in turn, comes from the Greek "ecclesia," which translates to "assembly" and is the same root from which we get the word "ecclesiastical." Appropriately, Eccles was once known for a days-long celebration called the Eccles Wakes held in late August at St. Mary's Church. Eccles cakes were, of course, a part of this tradition, which led to their falling (somewhat) into disrepute once the Puritans were in power.

According to our not-at-all stylized retelling of history, Oliver Cromwell, Lord Protector, and all-around opponent of everything enjoyable, decreed, "Thou people of Eccles, put down thy cakes forthwith!" or words to that effect. In reality, he probably didn't get that specific, but instead clamped down on religious festivals in general. People kept baking the cakes on the down low, though, and come the Restoration (of the monarchy, in case your high school didn't get too deep into British history), the Wakes — and the cakes — returned. While the Wakes were eventually re-banned in the 19th century, this time due to the rowdy behavior of those attending, the cakes remain popular to the point where they're now mass-produced. In fact, the Real Lancashire Eccles Cakes factory cranks out more than half a million each week.