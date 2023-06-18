Chelsea Buns Are Unfrosted British Cinnamon Rolls That Belong On Your Breakfast Menu

Chelsea buns were known as far back as the 18th century, although we do not have the exact date that they came into being. We do, however, have a place, that being London's Chelsea neighborhood. Over the years, the bun's eponym has been home to such celebs as Mick Jagger, Elton John, and Oscar Wilde. Back in 1711, it was also visited by Jonathan Swift, the author of "Gulliver's Travels." As Swift wrote in a letter to his friend Esther Johnson that was later reprinted in a collection called "The Journal to Stella" (his nickname for her), "Pray, are not the fine buns sold here in our town; was it not Rare Chelsea buns? I bought one today in my walk; it cost me a penny; it was stale, and I did not like it."

While we don't know which bun bakery Swift patronized, we do know that there were several in operation in the early 1700s. One of these, the Chelsea Bun House, must have baked better buns than the one Swift ate, as it enjoyed the patronage of royals including Kings George II and III and their respective queens Caroline and Charlotte. This establishment went out of business in 1839, but not before one last burst of booming bun business. On Good Friday that year, nearly a quarter of a million Chelsea buns changed hands.