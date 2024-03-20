14 Popular Fast Food Cheeseburgers Compared By Nutrition

When you order a cheeseburger, the odds are you aren't thinking about its nutritional benefits. For most people, the number one concern when a fast food worker passes you a paper bag filled with stacks of meat, cheese, and bread is that the next few minutes reach the same level of delicious, filling bliss that's earned cheeseburgers the title of America's go-to comfort food.

Besides, chowing down on a cheeseburger isn't totally without its strengths. A hefty dose of protein and iron are two of its saving graces. However, the downside is usually that this protein is packaged with not-so-nutritional toppings. It's the hidden extra fat and calories that drag burgers down in the eyes of experts. The patties themselves also tend to be highly salted (some contain more than a quarter of your daily recommended sodium intake), while the bread is packed with preservatives or added sugars.

But it's not all bad news. Some burgers are built differently than others. As a rule, if it looks like one of the mind-blowing food challenges on "Man v. Food," it probably isn't the most nutritional choice. We studied the nutrition guides of various fast food restaurants, considering the calories and content of each burger to help you find some of the best options on the market. We'll explain how we made our choices later, but for now, here are the burgers boasting the most dietary perks.