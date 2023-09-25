The Most Colossal Food Challenges On Man V. Food

Chances are, your social media feeds include some form of "mukbang" (a South Korean word that loosely means "eating show"). This widely popular video trend involves people eating huge amounts of delicious-looking food in front of the camera. What is it about mukbang that's so addictive to watch? Sure, we love to see good food consumed, along with the (sometimes gross) sounds of slurping and chewing. But let's be honest — a small part of us enjoys watching people go through the painful act of eating way more than they should.

But even before mukbang was trending around the world, the popular Food Network show "Man v. Food" allowed us to experience all that and more. Host Adam Richman traveled around the United States for four seasons (he was later succeeded by Casey Webb in the show's revival in 2017) and took on the biggest food challenges restaurants had to offer. Endless chili dogs, massive steaks, burritos the size of a small child — it didn't matter for these brave hosts. Although the man in this case didn't always win the battle, he always put up a good fight. We've compiled some of the most colossal meals that Richman and Webb welcomed during their stints on the show. Grab a snack, undo your belt a few notches, and read on to live vicariously through these champions of eating.