Why Portion Sizes Are Getting Smaller At Restaurants

Supersizing has been among the most popular culinary size trends, but the era of downsized portions seems to be upon us. If you're worried these smaller portions are going to leave you hungry, you're not alone. Some diners question whether less is truly more. However, others have embraced the new trend since it's more in line with the way they prefer to eat.

When many of us see smaller portion sizes at restaurants, we blame shrinkflation. However, there are other reasons restaurants are likely to give you smaller food portions. Sure, a lot of it likely relates to profits. However, other explanations may involve consumer demands, food trends, and environmental concerns. So, the justification for food portion sizes getting smaller at restaurants may be more multifaceted than you initially thought. Let's take a deep dive into the world of the shrinking plate to uncover more of the motives behind this portion-size evolution. After all, we think it's here to stay.