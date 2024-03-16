Why The Cosmo Is Due For A Comeback, According To A Cocktail Expert

To gain expert insight on underrated vodka-based cocktails, Mashed reached out to Molly Horn, manager of cocktail strategy at Total Wine & More, who noted that they "love a Cosmo!" Horn believes the Cosmo is ready to step back into the spotlight, adding that "with the right ratios and quality ingredients, it is an incredibly balanced, delicious, refreshing cocktail." While there are many variations on refreshing Cosmopolitan cocktail recipes, it's unsurprising why this famous old-school cocktail needs a comeback.

For those wondering what a Cosmopolitan is and tastes like, the classic cocktail is a simple yet flavorful drink, typically made with vodka, Cointreau (a French orange liquor), cranberry juice cocktail, and limes. With a subtle sweetness and slightly acidic citrus notes, its pinkish-red hue is quintessentially elegant. Like a margarita or whiskey sour, the Cosmo offers nuances of flavor that complement the overall beverage.

Created by bartender Toby Cecchini in 1988, the Cosmopolitan cocktail became a popular drink with celebrities who frequented the Manhattan bar where Cecchini worked. Additionally, the Cosmopolitan became a common theme among the ladies of HBO's late 1990s hit "Sex and the City," further popularizing the drink. Interestingly, Horn didn't start bartending until the Cosmo's peak popularity had passed, causing this iconic beverage to fly under their radar until later in their career when they fully understood the previous hype.