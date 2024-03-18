K-Paul's: The New Orleans Restaurant That Paved The Way For Blackened Chicken

Home of jazz music and the never-ending party, New Orleans is known around the world as a city where indulgences reign. In the heart of the French Quarter, no one would bat an eye if you drank a bit too much, ate a bit more than usual, or wore a bit less than you typically would. Say you've never heard of blackened redfish, though, and some locals may balk. While blackened chicken has gained national notoriety as a coveted salad topper and the star of Popeyes Blackened Chicken Sandwich, the technique that creates its signature spicy char was originally developed as a way to showcase southern Louisiana's local flavors.

Now a classic New Orleans food, blackened redfish debuted in 1980 at K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen, a former French Quarter institution famous for giving the world its first big taste of cajun cooking. Dredged in butter, crusted with Cajun spices, and charred in a cast iron skillet, the dish was the crowning creation of chef Paul Prudhomme, a rising culinary star from Opelousas, Louisiana who previously helmed the kitchen at Commander's Palace. It was there, in one of the most iconic restaurants in the Big Easy food scene, that Prudhomme began grilling up the well-seasoned gulf fish. Not until he opened K-Paul's and found himself without a grill, however, did he develop the blackening technique that would transform the culinary zeitgeist.