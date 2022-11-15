Popeyes Just Revealed The Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Few sandwiches bear the iconic status of the Popeyes fried chicken sandwich, according to Thrillist, which reported that the popular chain birthed this creation in 2019, sparking a quickly-growing competition among fast food restaurants to perfect the chicken sandwich. Forbes called the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen creation a "fast food phenomenon," noting that the sandwich was the catalyst to the restaurant achieving a marketing value of $65 million.

The Popeyes sandwich also served as a magnet for a new group of customers. According to a Forbes dive into what demographics purchased this menu item, this southern favorite attracted younger customers who typically earned more money than the average Popeyes loyalist. In fact, younger customers made up two-thirds of all people who purchased the famous sandwich. That's a 12.6% increase from the 54% of Gen Xers and Millennials who frequented Popeyes regularly before the sandwich dropped, which proves just how much influence the crispy new release had.

Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich made our list of the absolute best chicken sandwiches in the U.S. this year, and today, the Louisiana-inspired chain debuted a new menu item that has been in the works for years (via People).