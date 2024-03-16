How, Exactly, Do You Store Royal Icing?

Royal icing has achieved an elevated status in the world of decorative desserts. Not only does this spreadable delight make for a flawless finish atop cookies and cakes, but it also delivers a decadent flavor, largely thanks to the inclusion of fresh or dried egg whites or meringue powder (depending on the recipe). As a result, this regal spread requires some TLC to preserve its rich flavor and texture between uses. So how, exactly, do you store royal icing to keep it fresh, and avoid wasting any of your creamy creation?

Since royal icing is prone to drying quickly — a positive and negative factor in the decorating process when icing consistency matters — you'll want to ensure that you're properly storing your icing, even while actively using it. To prevent it from drying out, it's important to protect your royal icing from any air sneaking in. To do this, first determine how long you'll store your icing, as your strategy will change based on short-term versus long-term use. For example, preserving your icing for short-term use, such as decorating a batch of cookies, a gingerbread house, or a cake, requires a different storage technique than keeping your icing fresh for a longer stretch.