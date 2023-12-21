Piping Royal Icing? This Is How You Know It's The Right Consistency

Baking sugar cookies is no easy task, but thin cookies with pristine shapes make the effort worthwhile. Well-made sugar cookies are also way more inviting to decorate. Royal icing is the best choice for decorating because it can be used to make intricate designs and dries hard with an elegant, matte sheen. However, it's finicky, so knowing a few key tips can help at-home bakers pipe like the pros.

There are two basic royal icing consistencies that every baker should prepare before decorating cookies — piping consistency and flooding consistency. Flooding consistency is important to the base layer of the cookie's icing; it's thinner and runnier for more spread. Piping icing has a much thicker consistency and a wide-ranging use. The biggest technical mistake to avoid when icing cookies is not preparing piping icing. This icing is piped in an outline around the cookie so that the flood icing does not run off the edges. It is also thick enough to make decorations in neat lines without them spreading, for instance, the face of a gingerbread man. However, how do you know when piping icing is the right consistency? Well, a few visual and textural queues let bakers know when their icing is thick enough.