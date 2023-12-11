10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Royal Icing

Have you tried making the perfect royal icing to decorate cookies, gingerbread houses, and other tasty treats, only to find that you just can't seem to get it right? You're not alone. From whipping up royal icing that hardens quickly to trying to work with bubbly or runny royal icing, even experienced bakers can sometimes get tripped up with this easy-to-mess-up frosting.

The good news is that most common mistakes people make with royal icing are easy to correct or prevent if you're aware of them before you start. To curb your confusion when it comes to making royal icing like the professionals do, we spoke with baking experts who have plenty of experience working with and creating their own royal icing. Not only did we ask our experts where people usually go wrong with royal icing, but we also asked for their best tips for avoiding those mistakes. And we promise — these are simple corrections to incorporate that'll lead you to drool-worthy royal icing that looks beautiful, too.