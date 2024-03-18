Nobody Really Knows Why Triangular Food Is Served On Purim

While Purim may not be the most prominent Jewish spring holiday — that honor would go to Passover, which is celebrated for eight whole days — it is arguably a lot of fun since it features a religious service that resembles a cross between an old-timey melodrama and the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" with congregants yelling, stomping their feet, spinning noisemakers known as gragers or groggers, and even showing up in costume. Still, the best part of the celebration is the food, particularly the triangle-shaped cookies called hamantaschen that have been associated with Purim since the 16th century. (Here's a recipe for jam-filled ones.)

One reason that's often given for why hamantaschen are triangular is that the villain of the Purim story, Haman by name, was reputed to wear a three-cornered hat. The cookies do take their name from this biblical baddie, with "taschen" being the German word for pockets (his pockets were said to be stuffed with ill-gotten gains). The hat story, however, is unlikely as this style wasn't in vogue in ancient Persia. An alternative explanation, also unproven, hinges on the three sides of the triangle symbolizing the big three patriarchs of the Old Testament: Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. For all we know, the triangle shape was just the most convenient way to partially enclose the filling, which in itself may represent the mysterious ways in which the Lord's been known to work.