Are Canned Chickpeas Already Cooked?

There are plenty of ways to use a can of chickpeas. The versatile kitchen staple can be tossed into a salad, turned into a base for homemade hummus, or even mashed into a vegan tuna sandwich. While these legumes are a great source of plant protein, with ½ cup providing almost 20 grams, the fact that a can opener is the only tool needed to eat them is a real selling point.

On top of being affordable and nutritious, the convenience of these canned beans is unmatched. While other protein sources like chicken thighs or fish filets come raw and have to be cooked before consumption, canned chickpeas come pre-cooked and are packaged with the leftover liquid, aquafaba — a great base for vegan whipped cream. Chickpeas essentially come ready to eat, making them the ultimate convenient pantry item. Of course, there are countless ways to prepare these beans depending on the dish you're craving and how much time you have.

You can chill your canned or jarred chickpeas in the fridge if you plan to blend them into a spread or add them to a cold veggie wrap. Alternatively, tossing canned, rinsed chickpeas in spices and air frying them will give you an incredible crunch on your salad or Buddha bowl. While canned chickpeas can also be heated on the stovetop in soups or stir-fries, no additional cooking is required before eating.