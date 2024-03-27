What Shopping At Costco Business Center Is Really Like

When you think of shopping at Costco Wholesale, you probably imagine making a beeline to the free samples or snagging a quick hot dog at the food court. But have you ever considered exploring the popular store's lesser-known cousin, Costco Business Center? Unlike your typical Costco, Business Centers cater specifically to businesses. Currently, there are only 28 locations in the United States, with 11 in California alone. So, unless you're lucky enough to have one nearby, you may have to drive quite a long way to see it for yourself. However, those who have shopped there say the experience is worth it.

Be prepared: Costco Business Center differs in many ways from your regular store. For example, it doesn't sell clothes, toys, and books, but you will find restaurant equipment, janitorial supplies, and more bulk food options. The good news is that you don't have to be a business owner or inventory specialist to shop here. In fact, you may discover that you prefer the atmosphere and unique selection of products for sale. If you're thinking of shaking up your next big shop, here's what to expect at a Costco Business Center near you.