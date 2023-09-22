Why Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Has Such A Cult Following

Anyone who has ever heard of Costco surely knows that the store has a bit of a fervent following, as do some of its most highly-prized items like its food court hot dogs or ready-to-go half-sheet cakes. But perhaps nothing can compare to the crown jewel of the Costco deli section: the rotisserie chicken. What is it about that clamshell of hot poultry, which you can often find tucked away in the back of your local store, that draws customers in so consistently — and so insistently?

It's not all hype. There are several very good reasons why Costco's rotisserie chicken keeps 'em coming, and which are pretty difficult for other stores to replicate, like cost, flavor, and convenience. The first and most obvious factor is the price. At a mere $4.99, Costco rotisserie chicken is a tremendous bargain. Finding an uncooked whole chicken for that price is already pretty hard, but one that's already been roasted to perfection? The store is practically giving them away, which is why you simply will not find another supermarket with comparable rotisserie chicken prices.

In fact, those Costco rotisserie chickens have stayed at the same price point for over a decade. What's more, Costco is okay to continue losing money on them, happily accepting rotisserie chicken sales as a loss leader in return for the high number of customers it draws in. Customer loyalty to the store's rotisserie chickens hopefully means that other sales will follow (especially considering how the store is laid out).