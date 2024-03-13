Is Starbucks Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

If you need a caffeine hit on Easter Sunday to give you a boost during your egg hunt, you'll want to make sure that your local coffee spot is open for the holiday. Starbucks fans are in luck because, according to a statement sent to The Pioneer Woman by a Starbucks representative, its stores will be open on Easter Sunday.

This is good news for coffee lovers who also visited the chain last Easter, but there is one factor to keep in mind: Operating hours during the holiday will depend on your local store. You can, of course, use Starbucks' store locator, where some locations will display holiday opening hours, or you can contact your preferred branch ahead of time. That way, you can avoid pulling up to the drive-thru on March 31 only to leave latte-less.

While the chain hasn't announced any Easter-specific drinks, Starbucks is celebrating spring with new, colorful drinkware, as well as a trio of lavender-themed drinks: the Lavender Crème Frappuccino, the Lavender Oatmilk Latte (available either hot or iced), and the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha. Based on these new arrivals, it's pretty clear that Starbucks wants lavender coffee to be the next trend.