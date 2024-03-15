Expert Tips For At-Home Sushi Beginners

Going out for sushi is a wonderful experience — you're treated to stunning cuts of fish and veggies, all artfully plated and arranged, and you can even watch the chefs work their magic. In addition to being delicious, however, high-quality sushi can be wildly expensive, so why not try making sushi at home? This is an intimidating task, so we consulted an expert to get some tips and learn what sushi-making mistakes to avoid. Jeff Miller is a partner and chef at Rosella and Bar Miller, two New York City restaurants specializing in sustainably-sourced sushi.

Miller's first piece of advice for embarking on your homemade sushi journey is to invest in some basics. "Making sushi at home will require at least a small investment in equipment, but with it, you'll be able to make sushi at home for the rest of time," he told Mashed. You'll need a rice cooker (Miller recommends the brand Zojirushi), a hangiri and a shamoji (a traditional sushi-making bowl and spatula, respectively, though a standard bowl and spatula will work), a makisu or sushi mat, and a sharp knife.

Miller's other five tips for beginning your sushi prep are fairly simple: learn the basics, keep a bowl of water nearby while working with rice, only use top-quality fish from reputable sellers, don't sleep on vegetarian sushi, and accept that trial and error are a normal part of the sushi-making process.