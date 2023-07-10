Oshinko Is The Pickled Veggie You Should Roll Into Vegetarian Sushi

Western sushi fans have probably come across oshinko rolls at least once in their dining careers, but probably wouldn't be able to describe them based solely on the name. Simple, single-ingredient sushi rolls are not usually people's first choice when scouring sushi menus, especially when that single ingredient is a vegetable, and when there are so many kinds of fish and eye-catchingly made rolls to be tried. But for home cooks who would like to dabble in sushi making — or those who don't like raw fish – it's good to have some simple go-to's to rely on to deliver a great rolled sushi experience. For that, there are few rolls better than oshinko.

Broadly speaking, oshinko is a term in Japan used to classify quick pickles which haven't undergone fermentation and are meant to have a refreshing flavor. These pickles can vary from napa cabbage, to carrots, to cucumbers when eaten on their own; but as it relates to sushi, the oshinko roll always uses the yellow-colored pickled daikon radish. Aside from providing a striking color that pops from the rice and seaweed, the pickled radish has a great crunch and has its own sweetness and light acidity amplified by the sugar and vinegar present in sushi rice. When also dipped in soy sauce and smeared with a hint of wasabi, it's a surprisingly complete bite of food, perfect for vegetarians and vegans (depending on the soy sauce).