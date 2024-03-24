14 Best Sausage Sandwiches In The US Ranked, According To Customers

Sausage sandwiches can take on many different forms and yield eclectic results. Many types of sausages exist in this world, and the sandwiches that incorporate them go far beyond your basic hot dog and condiments. Depending on what kind of sausage you like, chances are there's an ideal sausage sandwich waiting for you somewhere in the United States. To bring you up to speed on this flavorful topic, we've found the most delicious sausage sandwiches in the country and ranked them in a countdown list. Some of these places we've been to, and for others, we've relied on customer feedback to inform their place in the ranking.

We'll get more in-depth about our methodology later on, but what we're ultimately looking for is a sandwich that expertly showcases sausage. The sandwich ingredients should be harmonious, leading to a perfect bite. Big flavors are non-negotiable. Sausage is a food with a historical foothold in various cultures, and we appreciate sandwiches that amp up creativity, yet still honor traditional pairings and cooking methods. Find out if your favorite sausage sandwich made the cut in our ranking of the best sausage sandwiches in the U.S.