The Top 12 Restaurants Inside Grocery Stores Across The US

Grocery shopping is one of life's necessary routines, but it doesn't always have to be a rushed, mundane activity. Wouldn't it be nice if you could sit down for a nice meal before even leaving the store? Well, in some places, you can. We're not referring to the fast-food setup inside the local mega-mart — we're talking about something more unique, regional, or perhaps gourmet. Throughout the United States, grocers are recognizing the value of putting restaurants inside their stores.

For grocery stores that have the square footage, the nationwide food-hall trend is an inspiration. Having multiple dine-in options inside the store is a great way to bring in customers looking to make a mini-excursion out of their weekend food run. It's also an excellent opportunity for food vendors or chefs on the rise to expand their business. At the same time, smaller, independent grocery store owners have a closer relationship to food than one might expect and approach the in-store dining experience like a locals-only secret.

The restaurants in these stores serve as a cultural expression and gathering place within the community. Either way, if you like your food shopping with a side of ... food, these are the top restaurants inside grocery stores across the U.S.