The Best Italian Beef Sandwiches In Chicago That Bring The Bear To Life

The Italian beef sandwich may not be as well-known as some of Chicago's other iconic foods, such as deep-dish pizza and Chicago-style hot dogs, but it has an equally storied history. The sandwich traces its roots back to the early 1900s when Italian immigrants facing discrimination were only sold cheap, tough cuts of meat. To make the beef more palatable, they would slow cook it, slice it very thin, and place it on fresh bread. Italian families would often enjoy the dish at weddings and parties. Slowly but surely, Italian beef became ubiquitous throughout the city of Chicago.

Nearly a century later, the sandwich is getting more attention than ever thanks to the hit show "The Bear." The series chronicles the trials and tribulations of an acclaimed fine-dining chef returning home to Chicago to run the family sandwich shop, which sells — you guessed it — Italian beef. The show's popularity has introduced many non-Chicagoans to this regional specialty, thus vaulting it into the national spotlight. In turn, it has resurrected the question: Where can you get the best Italian beef sandwich in the Windy City? While everyone will have their own personal favorites, you'll never go wrong dining at one of these 10 Chicago restaurants.