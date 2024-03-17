Alton Brown's Tip For Crepes That Won't Tear When You Cook Them

Often served with savory additions or sweet fillings, crepes are thin French pancakes traditionally made from a simple batter of flour, milk, eggs, and butter. Notably, crepe recipes lack baking powder, giving the dish its signature flat shape. Crepes are delicious and airy, but above all else, they're difficult to cook. If you've ever attempted to flip one and torn it to shreds in the process, you're not alone. It's one of the most common crepe mistakes you can make — even top-rated chefs like Alton Brown have struggled to perfect the technique.

Dubbed the "crepe killer" in culinary school, Brown found it hard to keep his crepes intact throughout the cooking process, as he describes on his website. For an episode of his Food Network show "Good Eats," however, he was forced to face his crepe-making fears. Ultimately, he writes, the process isn't so bad if you have "the right batter, the right pan, and some patience."

According to his expertise, one simple step can save your crepes from unsightly rips. Before you start turning your batter into crepes, you should leave it in the refrigerator for at least an hour. If possible, try following Brown's lead and allow the batter to rest overnight. Doing so will destroy any bubbles that could potentially make the crepes more fragile. While this may seem like an inconvenience, your crepes will thank you later.