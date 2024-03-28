The Best Soup Pairings For Grilled Cheese (Besides Tomato Soup)

As much as we love a good gourmet meal packed with fresh ingredients, sometimes a grilled cheese cooked with love is what the soul really needs. Grilled cheese is a faithful fallback meal and a childhood favorite for many, and there's arguably nothing that pairs better than a cup of tomato soup. Is that truly where the journey of the grilled cheese ends, though? This cheesy sandwich makes a good partner to a whole slew of other soups.

Bisques, creams, chowders — they're all distinctly different but are connected by one simple truth. When eaten with a golden grilled cheese, they turn into a filling and delectable meal. The basic nature of the grilled cheese means that it can pair with simple soups, more complex concoctions, and a whole range of flavors.

Anthony Bourdain once said, "Good food is very often, even most often, simple food" (via Goodreads). You don't have to look farther than a grilled cheese to see what he's talking about. While it's good on its own, to unlock all of its deliciousness, try this iconic sandwich with one of these alternatives to the tried and true tomato soup.